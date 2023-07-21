'These kids are consummate athletes': 2023 Alberta Summer Games underway in Okotoks

More than 5,000 people headed to Seaman Stadium in Okotoks on Thursday night to watch the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Alberta Summer Games.

The following day, athletic fields, ball diamonds and other local sports facilities were packed with young athletes.

"There are 14 different sports and the age groups are 11 to 17," said games manager Marcia Borovich-Law. "It's fantastic! These kids are consummate athletes, they've applied themselves, worked very hard to get here. It's great!"

On the soccer pitch, Calgary is playing Lethbridge in the 13 and 14-year-old category.

Ethan Zavisha and Lucas Santoro-Prudiger play for Edmonton and are watching the game to learn about their opponents.

"We both went to trials and had a good performance and made this team," said Zavisha. "We're representing our zone, Edmonton, and playing for Alberta, so that's fun."

The two predict meeting Calgary in the finals, and are proud to represent their city at the games.

"I think it means a lot because we get to play, to have fun, we're going to win," said Santoro-Prudiger.

Adam Young and his entire extended family are in the area from Grande Prairie, Alta., to watch his 15-year-old son Jakob and play beach volleyball.

He says he's impressed with how Okotoks is doing as the host town.

"It's early on," he said. "But I think they've done a good job. There's a lot to do, they haven't had these games in five years so I'm sure there's a few bugs to iron out, but I think they've done great. The beach courts are really nice."

He says he games are a big deal for his son.

"He's going to try out for the high school team," said Young. "He'll be going into Grade 10, and if he makes that it'll be a very competitive league for him, so hopefully (this will) develop his game more."

Borovich-Law says the games are an opportunity to see some great athletes play the sport that they love.

"For some of them it is the end, but for some others, they go on to college," she said. "Some are looking at scholarships at that level, some are being identified as potentials for Alberta teams, national teams… it's wonderful what sport can do."

One venue that sees every athlete is the Okotoks Curling Rink, attached to the Okotoks Recreation Centre, which serves as the games' dining facility.

David Gilbert is the director of food services. He's also the franchisee owner of the local Sobeys. He says he's working closely with the team from Sunterra Market who are preparing all the meals.

"I'll never forget the words from their president when we had the meeting to decide on the contract," said Gilbert. "He said that the most important thing to us is the kids have a great experience at the games, and at the end of it, we want to hear when they walk away saying, 'Man, was the food good.'

"At one point or another, every athlete has to come through the food center, it's run just like a mini Olympic Games," he said. "It's not mom and dad driving them to the venue or driving them to get them something to eat, they're housed in schools accommodations in town here in Okotoks, and they have to hit the food center."

Okotoks Mayor Tanya Thorn says the games wouldn't be possible with out the community support and the 1,200 volunteers.

"We've hosted lots of big events over the course of years, and our community is very volunteer-oriented and get involved and participate," she said.

Thorn says businesses in the town have been anticipating the arrival of the summer games for four years. Some restaurant owners have hired extra staff for the weekend and many say accommodations are booked solid.

"All of our neighboring towns are full, all of our hotels in town are full," said Thorn.

"We created a temporary campground that's got at least 65 people camping in there for the five days, so it really allows them to come and experience Okotoks and what makes us so awesome and why I love to call this place home."