A strong low-pressure system in parts of Manitoba on Thursday brought freezing rain, strong winds, heavy snow, as well as record-breaking warm temperatures in 21 different areas, one of which was the warmest it’s been in more than 90 years.
Here are the areas of Manitoba that set new records for the warmest temperatures on Jan. 14, 2021, according to Environment Canada:
- The Altona area set a new record of 3.8 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1949, previously set a record of 1.1 C in 1973.
- The Arnes area set a new record of 1.0 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1944, previously set a record of -1.0 C in 2015.
- The Berens River area set a new record of 0.2 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1905, previously set a record of -1.1 C in 1949.
- The Carberry area set a new record of 2.7 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1962, previously set a record of 1.7 C in 1973.
- The Churchill area set a new record of -3.0 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1929, previously set a record of -10.0 C in 1999.
- The Deerwood area set a new record of 4.3 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1952, previously set a record of 1.7 C in 1973.
- The Dominion City area set a new record of 2.4 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1942, previously set a record of 1.7 C in 1973.
- The Fisher Branch area set a new record of 0.3 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1960, previously set a record of -2.0 C in 2015.
- The Gillam area set a new record of -1.8 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1943, previously set a record of -6.7 C in 1969.
- The Gimli area set a new record of 1.0 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1944, previously set a record of -1.0 C in 2015.
- The Grand Rapids area set a new record of -0.6 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1960, previously set a record of -3.2 C in 2017.
- The Gretna area set a new record of 3.8 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1949, previously set a record of 1.1 C in 1973.
- The Lynn Lake area set a new record of -2.3 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1952, previously set a record of -7.8 C in 1973.
- The Norway House area set a new record of -1.6 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1970, previously set a record of -6.9 C in 1989.
- The Oak Point area set a new record of 0.8 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1970, previously set a record of 0.2 C in 2015.
- The Pilot Mound area set a new record of 2.5 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1938, previously set a record of 1.7 C in 1949.
- The Pinawa area set a new record of 1.0 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1915, previously set a record of 0.6 C in 1926.
- The Shoal Lake area set a new record of 1.1 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1962, previously set a record of 0.4 C in 2015.
- The Sprague area set a new record of 1.8 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1915, previously set a record of 1.1 C in 1942.
- The Steinbach area set a new record of 1.9 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1956, previously set a record of 0.0 C in 1973.
- The Thompson area set a new record of -2.8 C. The area, which has been keeping track of records since 1966, previously set a record of -7.8 C in 1973.