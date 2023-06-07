These Manitoba communities set new records during the heat wave

The recent heat warnings in Manitoba have resulted in new temperature records being set in several Manitoba communities.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), four regions set a daily maximum temperature record on Tuesday, with one community breaking a record that stood since 1961.

The Grand Rapids area set a new record high of 34.4 C, up from 32.5 C which was set in 1988. According to ECCC, records for the area have been kept since 1960.

The Carberry area’s new record is 33.4 C, up from 30 C in 1972. Records for the area have been kept since 1962.

The Lynn Lake area, which has been keeping records since 1952, reported a temperature of 28.8 C, beating the record of 26.7 C set in 1961.

Finally, Oak Point recorded a high of 30.8 C, beating the previous high of 28.3 C which was set in 1972. Records for Oak Point have been kept since 1970.