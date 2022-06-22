iHeartRadio

These men tried to use counterfeit $100 USD bills in Carleton Place, police say

Lanark County OPP are searching for two men they say tried to use $100 counterfeit USD bills. (OPP)

Police in Lanark County are on the lookout for two men they say tried to use counterfeit $100 USD bills.

Several businesses in Carleton Place reported receiving the bills from the two men on Tuesday, OPP said in a news release.

The car involved was a dark-coloured Mazda 3 using stolen Ontario licence plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanark County OPP.

