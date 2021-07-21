These movies will be screened at a Beaumont drive-in this weekend

Blockbusters and cult classics are coming to a screen near Edmonton this weekend.

Motor Nights is a drive-in movie experience being hosted by the Beaumont and District Ag Society this weekend.

Starting Thursday, two movies will be screened each night with show times of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Movies include The Princess Bride, It (2017), Hairspray and The Conjuring.

Movie audio will be broadcast into cars through the FM radio.

A variety of local food trucks will also be on site to provide movie snacks and meals for the show.

Food trucks will be announced the day of the movie on the Motor Nights Instagram.

The cost of a movie is $55 per vehicle.

More information and tickets can be found on the Motor Nights website.