These musicians will perform at the Edmonton Jazz Festival

The Edmonton International Jazz Festival will feature performances in person from local talent, as well as national and international musicians through livestreams.

The online festival will run from Aug. 16 to 20. In-person performances at Edmonton’s Jazz Around Town will take place Aug.19 to 22.

The jazz festival will include international performances from John Beasley, a multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-nominated pianist, composer, producer, and music director.

From Edmonton, the quartet Good Information will perform with new music written in Finland.

Other special pieces include an interview with saxophonist David Liebman from New York, pre-recorded performances from Nubya Garcia from the United Kingdom, and an exclusive solo piano livestream from Dan Tepfer from Brooklyn.

"We're always excited to present international, national, and Edmonton jazz musicians for Edmonton audiences," says festival producer Kent Sangster. "This summer our free streams have a variety of experiences for every music lover."

All performances both in person and virtual are free of charge. Attendees are asked to donate to charities instead. A full list of performers are available online.

