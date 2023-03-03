These neighbourhoods will see their speed limits reduced starting this weekend

Four neighbourhoods in Winnipeg will have their speed limits reduced as a part of a pilot project to look at how fast cars travel in the city.

Starting March 4 and 5, crews will install new speed limit signs in three neighbourhoods, while the fourth neighbourhood’s signs will be installed on the weekend of March 11 and 12.

The first three neighbourhoods in the pilot project are Bourkevale, Tyndall Park South and Richmond West. Bourkevale and Tyndall Park South will see their speed limits reduced to 30 kilometres per hour (km/h), while Richmond West will be reduced to 40 km/h.

The fourth neighbourhood, Worthington, will have its speed limit reduced to 40 km/h.

“The speed limit reductions will be in place for approximately one year. The goal of the pilot is to determine whether changing the speed limit in residential areas changes how fast vehicles actually travel, and whether the change affects neighbourhood livability and residents’ quality of life,” the city said in a prepared statement.

The city said it will be asking all Winnipeggers their perspectives on speed limits in early 2024, adding that what they hear will help them make recommendations on the future of residential neighbourhood speed limits in the city.