These NHLers will faceoff at the new twin-pad arena in Wasaga Beach
An impressive lineup of former NHL stars will take to the ice at the new twin-pad arena in Wasaga Beach next month to kick off the town's 50th-anniversary celebrations and Breaking the Ice Festival.
Hometown hero and Stanley Cup winner Jason Arnott and former NHLers Shayne Corson, Scott Thornton, Bryan Muir, Mike Krushelnyski, Mark Fraser, along with several others will face at the Wasaga Stars Arena on River Road West on February 10.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
"Wasaga Beach's new NHL-size, twin-pad arena and library is a world-class facility, and we look forward to hosting these world-class NHL players in our beautiful town, in our spectacular new arena," stated Mayor Brian Smith in a release issued Tuesday.
The friendly competition will see players divided into Team Stars and Team Wasaga.
The NHL roster also includes Ales Hemsky, Brett Callighen, Derek Roy, Jason Arnott, Kay Whitmore, Kevin Klein, Luke Gazdic, Marty Turco, Nik Antropov, Raffi Torres, Wade Arnott, Wayne Primeau, and Wojtek Wolski.
Tickets are still available online.
-
Drive-by shootings at 2 York Region theatres could be linked to similar incidents in Toronto, Peel: policePolice are investigating after two drive-by shootings occurred at movie theatres in York Region last week.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.