These Ontario cities have hidden $100 Canadian Tire bills. This is how to find them
In celebration of its centennial, Canadian Tire has hidden $100 vouchers in 19 participating cities across the country, including eight locations in Ontario.
Those in Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Gravenhurst, Bowmanville, and Orillia, can keep their eyes peeled on Canadian Tire’s TikTok page for clues on where to hunt for one of the 95 hidden coupons.
Every day before noon, Canadian Tire says they will reveal two to three clues on their TikTok account.@canadiantire #FindCT100 ♬ Canyons - Official Sound Studio
The contest started last Friday and will run until the end of the day on Sept. 29, or until all of the bills have been found, whichever comes first.
A spokesperson for Canadian Tire confirmed there are still “many more” vouchers to be found.
Prize winners can redeem the $100 coupon in person at any retail store in the country. It cannot be used for online purchases.
The #FINDCT100 contest is open to all Canadian adults with a seperate set of rules and regulations availible for participants in Quebec.
