These Ontario emergency departments will close temporarily this week due to staffing shortages

Staffing shortages continue to plague rural Ontario hospitals, with hospital officials once again forced to temporarily close emergency departments.

In a release on Tuesday, the South Bruce Grey Health Centre noted insufficient staffing would mean the closure of the Chesley Emergency Department from Tuesday at 5 p.m. until Thursday at 7 a.m. and again on Thursday at 5 p.m. until Wed., Sept. 6 at 7 a.m.

An ambulance bypass will divert patients to the closest open emergency department.

For those in Chesley, that could mean transferring to Hanover, 19 kilometres away, or Walkerton, which is 25 kilometres from the town.

Other possible locations include Southampton (42km), Markdale (44km), Owen Sound (46km), Kincardine (60km), and Mount Forest (60km).

The health centre noted the temporary emergency department closures will also impact Durham and Walkerton.