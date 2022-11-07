These Ontario schools will reopen Tuesday after CUPE strike ends

The Ontario education workers’ strike will be over on Tuesday following Premier Doug Ford’s promise to rescind Bill 28.

Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce passed the “Keeping Students in Class Act” late Thursday afternoon, making it illegal for education workers to strike. On Monday, the Ford government confirmed it would revoke Bill 28 to ensure students go back to class.

“We have received and can confirm that the premier will introduce and support legislation that will repeal Bill 28 in its entirety,” Laura Walton, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ (CUPE) Ontario School Board Council of Unions, said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

After receiving the premier’s commitment to repeal the legislation in writing, CUPE confirmed it would not resume its strike on Tuesday and onwards.

Many school boards in Ontario have already confirmed students will return to in-person learning Tuesday.

These are the schoolboards that have announced so far:

TORONTO DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) sent a letter to parents, guardians, and students to confirm its schools will resume in-person student learning Tuesday.

If there are any further updates, TDSB says it will share them as soon as possible.

TORONTO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) students will return to school for class tomorrow.

The school board encourages parents to reach out to their child’s school for information on the school activities or events that were postponed or rescheduled due to the mass walkout.

YORK REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All York Region District School Board (YRDSB) schools will be open again for in-person learning on Tuesday.

YRDSB confirms all in-person Indigenous languages and international languages classes will resume. Student transportation and childcare services will also be operational.

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR

The Conseil Scolaire Catholique Monavenir announced all of its schools throughout south-central Ontario will be open for face-to-face learning on Tuesday.

HALTON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Elementary and secondary students who attend Halton District School Board (HDSB) schools will return to class Tuesday.

"The HDSB's plan to keep elementary schools (Kindergarten - Grade 8) open through an alternate schedule of in-person and remote learning is no longer required," the HDSB said.

Parents and guardians can stay on top of any updates through HDSB's social media platforms, its website, or through SchoolMessenger.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Hannah Alberga and Sean Davidson