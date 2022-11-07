These Ottawa-area schools will reopen Tuesday after CUPE strike ends

Ontario education workers are ending their strike on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford promised to rescind a bill making it illegal for workers to strike.

On Monday, the Ford government confirmed it would repeal Bill 28. After receiving a committment in writing, CUPE confirmed it would not resume its strike on Tuesday.

Nine school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario closed schools in their districts on Monday, with students engaged in remote learning. Students at 12 schools in the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will be participating in online learning.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as the education workers continue a "political protest" this week.

REOPENING FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

All Ottawa Catholic School Board schools will welcome students back for in-person learning effective Tuesday. SChools will operate on a regular schedule.

Before and after school programs will also be open. Bus service will resume for students who typically take a yellow bus, van or other Ottawa Student Transportation Authority vehicle.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST ONTARIEN

Ottawa's French public school board said in a letter to parents and teachers that schools will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday.

School transportation will resume as normal, as will daycare services. The board is asking those who borrowed Chromebooks for at-home learning to return with them to school tomorrow.

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE DE DISTRICT CATHOLIQUE DE L'EST ONTARIEN

The Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'est Ontarien says schools will be open as usual on Tuesday. They are asking students to return all equipment lent to them for virtual learning.

UPPER CANADA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Schools in the UCDSB are reopening to students again on Tuesday. Classes will resume as usual.

"We know that this labour action has caused disruption for families, and we hope that an agreement can be reached between CUPE and the provincial government soon," the board said.

CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF EASTERN ONTARIO

All CDSBEO schools will reopen or in-person learning on Tuesday. Regular student transportation will also resume. Any technology borrowed for remote learning should be returned to school.

RENFREW COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All schools in the Renfrew County District School Board will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday. Students are asked to return all district-issued Chromebooks upon their return.

RENFREW COUNTY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Students at 12 schools in the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board can return to classes on Tuesday. They had shifted to remote learning on Monday because CUPE represents custodians at some of the schools.

LIMESTONE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

In-person laerning will resume at all schools in the Limestone District School Board on Tuesday.

ALGONQUIN AND LAKESHORE CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is reopening all schools to in-person learning on Tuesday.

HASTINGS AND PRINCE EDWARD DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

In-person learning for all students in the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board resumes on Tuesday. Buses will be running as usual.

STILL OPEN FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING

OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is open again on Tuesday for in-person learning. None of the OCDSB's employees is represented by CUPE. Schools were open on Monday.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

All schools will be open again on Tuesday, according to the CECCE. They were open on Monday as well.

"CECCE schools and daycares will be open tomorrow and all week as the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) accepted the Crown's offer to return to the bargaining table, ending the means of pressure and strike," the board wrote on Twitter Monday.