These Ottawa businesses are helping to support Ukraine

CTV News Ottawa looks at businesses donating a portion of sales and collecting money and items to support the people of Ukraine.

Life of Pie

Life of Pie will donate all proceeds from the sale of its Ukrainian flag sugar cookies to the Canadian Red Cross.

The Ukrainian Canadian-owned business is located at 1134 Bank Street, near Sunnyside.

Owner Kerry Duffy says her husband is a first-generation Ukrainian, and they wanted to support Ukraine.

"My husband and my children have Ukrainian roots and we're a family-owned business, so it just sort of made sense to support Ukraine in this way," Duffy said.

Duffy tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron they have been "frantically" baking the Ukrainian flag sugar cookies, which sell for $4.

"The community we live in and work in is very supportive. I'm surprised how this caught fire."

All proceeds from the cookies will support the Canadian Red Cross fund for Ukraine. Life of Pie is also collecting cash donations.

BBxCollection

Ottawa brand/boutique BBxCollection says it will be donating 10 per cent of sales to the Canada Ukraine Foundation in support of their "urgent humanitarian appeal" through March 31.

"When everything feels hopeless and heavy, I try to help. It’s who I am as a person and how I have operated my business since day one," BBxCollection said in a post on Instagram.

A donation option will also be added at checkout if you wish to add a small contribution to your order.

BBxCollection is located at 31 York Street in the ByWard Market.

Wedel Touch of Europe

Wedel Touch of Europe is collecting donations at both locations in support of Ukraine.

Wedel Touch of Europe is located at 5 ByWard Market Square and 300 Richmond Road.

DAO CAFÉ

For the entire month of March, five per cent of all food and drink sales at SAO café will support the Humanitarian Coalition of Canada.

Dao Café is located at 1558 Merivale Road.

SIMPLY BISCOTTI

Simply Biscotti has launched its We Stand with Ukraine fundraiser.

All proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross in support of Ukraine.

Simply Biscotti is located at 107 Colonnade Road.

COMFORT SHOES PLUS

Comfort Shoes Plus is accepting parcel donations of new items to help Ukrainians.

Drop off your humanitarian aid packages to Comfort Shoes Plus at the Greenbank Hunt Club Centre – 250 Greenbank Road.

The maximum weight of each package is 30 kg.

Items in need include

Non-perishable food – BIG DEMAND

Clothes and footwear for men/women/children

Thermal underwear

Hygiene products (women’s products, diapers, etc.; please do NOT include aerosols, perfumed items or aftershave)

Blankets and bedding

Table wear (disposable)

First aid and first aid kits

Tents, mattresses, sleeping bags

Standalone lamps

Candles

Containers for liquids (canisters for water, fuel, lubricants with capacity of 10-20 liters)

Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint will be donating the net proceeds of sales on its 2022 pysanka-themed collector's coin to the Red Cross Ukrainian relief fund.

The coins celebrating Ukrainian Easter eggs are limited in number, and will be available starting March 8.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will donate proceeds from 50/50 draws during home games at the Canadian Tire Centre to organizations providing humanitarian and medical relief in Ukraine.

Sens owner Eugene Melnyk is also working with Ottawa's Ukrainian community to set up the arena as a drop-off point for clothing, medical supplies and other items for people in Ukraine and those who have fled to nearby countries.

Ukrainian Canadian Congress

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Ottawa Branch is teaming up with Meest Corporation to help Ukraine with items they need.

Starting Saturday, and every morning onwards, you can drop off donations at 1000 Byron Street – Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall.

You can download the full list on our website at www.ottawaucc.ca.

If you know an Ottawa business collecting money or donations to support Ukraine, email ottawaweb@bellmedia.ca