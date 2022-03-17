These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the highest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates

At least 80 per cent of residents 18 and older in three of Ottawa's 102 neighbourhoods have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as health officials continue to encourage residents to receive their booster shot.

The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study shows the three neighbourhoods with the highest third dose rates are: Island Park – Wellington Village, Old Ottawa South and Rockcliffe Park.

As of March 14, 64 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Ottawa Public Health, 794,622 people aged 18 and older have received one dose, 722,795 residents have received two doses and 541,941 people have received a third dose.

Last week, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches noted that while Ottawa had "good vaccine coverage rates", many residents have not received a booster shot.

"More than ever, it is crucial that residents, especially those over the age of 50, get vaccinated with three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to maximize their protection against serious illness, complications and death from COVID-19," Etches said in a statement.

The neighbourhood of Island Park – Wellington Village has the highest rate of residents aged 18 and older with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 84 per cent. Old Ottawa South has 83 per cent of residents 18 and over with three doses, while Rockcliffe Park is third at 80 per cent.

The neighbourhood of Vars has the highest rate of residents 5 and older with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 103 per cent, but only 74 per cent of residents 18 and older have received a third shot.

The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study looks at the vaccination rates of residents in all neighbourhoods across the city, as of March 14.

Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest third dose rates (18+)

Island Park – Wellington Village – 84 per cent

Old Ottawa South – 83 per cent

Rockcliffe Park – 80.1 per cent

Cumberland – 79.6 per cent

Laurentian – 78.4 per cent

Glebe – Dow's Lake – 78 per cent

Merivale Gardens – Grenfell Glen - Pineglen - Country Place – 77.9 per cent

Lindenlea – New Edinburgh – 77.8 per cent

Crystal Bay – Lakeview Park – 76.7 per cent

Hunt Club Woods – Quintarra – Revelstoke – 75.1 per cent

Westboro - 74.8 per cent

Trend – Arlington – 74.7 per cent

Vars – 74.1 per cent

Bells Corners East – 73.2 per cent

Borden Farm – Fisher Glen – 73.2 per cent

(As of March 14, 2022)

Ottawa neighbourhoods with the lowest third dose rates (18+)

Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 39.2 per cent

Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm – 42.1 per cent

Bayshore – Belltown – 45.8 per cent

Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 47.3 per cent

Emerald Woods – Sawmill Creek – 49.5 per cent

Overbrook - McArthur - 50.6 per cent

Hunt Club Park - 52.4 per cent

Vanier South – 52.8 per cent

Lowertown – 52.9 per cent

Carlington – 53.4 per cent

(As of March 14, 2022)

The total population for each Ottawa neighbourhood is based on neighbourhood population estimations as of Sept. 1, 2021.