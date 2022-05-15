These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the highest three dose vaccination rates

Only 16 Ottawa neighbourhoods have 70 per cent of residents aged 12 and older with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study looks at vaccination rates for two doses and three doses in 102 neighbourhoods across the city of Ottawa. The May update looks at the third dose vaccination rates for residents aged 12 and older in neighbourhoods across the city.

As of Monday, May 9, Island Park – Wellington West had the highest third dose vaccination rates for residents aged 12 and older, at 79.6 per cent. Old Ottawa South has 77.5 per cent of residents over the age of 12 with three doses, while Cumberland has a vaccination rate of 75.2 per cent.

Across Ottawa, 62.9 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received at least three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont has the lowest three dose vaccination rate in Ottawa at 37.3 per cent, followed by Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm and Bayshore – Belltown.

Ottawa Public Health is encouraging residents to be up to date with all COVID-19 vaccinations, “especially third doses, and fourth doses for immunocompromised people and those aged 60 plus.”

Ottawa neighbourhoods with third dose COVID-19 vaccination rates above 70 per cent (12 plus)

Island Park – Wellington Village – 79.6 per cent

Old Ottawa South – 77.5 per cent

Cumberland – 75.2 per cent

Glebe – Dows Lake – 75.1 per cent

Lindenlea – New Edinburgh – 74.8 per cent

Rockcliffe Park – 74.1 per cent

Merivale Gardens – Grenfell Glen – Pineglen – Country Place – 73.9 per cent

Laurentian – 73.8 per cent

Crystal Bay – Lakeview Park – 73.5 per cent

Hunt Club Woods – Quintarra – Revelstoke - 72.9 per cent

Westboro – 72.4 per cent

Borden Farm – Fisher Glen – 71.8 per cent

Old Ottawa East – 71.6 per cent

Trend-Arlington – 71.3 per cent

Bells Corners East – 71 per cent

Vars - 70.7 per cent

The total population for each Ottawa neighbourhood is based on neighbourhood population estimations as of Sept. 1, 2021.