These Ottawa pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines
Ottawa residents aged 55 and over will soon be able to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Ottawa pharmacies.
The Ontario government is expanding the pharmacy and primary care locations for COVID-19 vaccinations, including 34 pharmacies in Ottawa. The government released the list Thursday morning.
The pharmacies will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and over, with some locations to begin offering the vaccine as early as Saturday.
Previously, only pharmacies in Kingston, Toronto and Windsor-Essex were offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 60 and older.
Here is the list of pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa:
- Costco Pharmacy: 1405 Blair Towers Place, Gloucester
- Costco Pharmacy: 770 Silver Seven Road, Kanata
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 10-499 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata
- Coscto Pharmacy: 4315 Strandherd Drive, Nepean
- Kanata Pharmasave: 101-99 Kaklulu Rd., Kanata
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 3781 Strandherd Dr., Nepean
- Paul's Pharmasave: 990 River Rd., Manotick
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 1937 Portobello Blvd., Orleans
- The Drug Store Pharmacy: 1619 Orleans Blvd., Gloucester
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 680 Eagleson Rd., Kanata
- The Drug Store Pharmacy: 3201 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa
- Loblaw Pharmacy: 4270 Innes Rd., Ottawa
- Loblaw Pharmacy: 1980 Baseline Rd., Nepean
- Rexall: 2525 Carling Ave., Ottawa
- Centrepointe Guardian Drugs: 117 Centrepointe Drive, Nepean
- Rexall: 1615 Orleans Blvd., Orleans
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 410 Richmond Rd., Ottawa
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy: 171-1980 Ogilvie Rd., Gloucester
- Loblaw Pharmacy: 200 Grant Carman Dr., Nepean
- Rexall: C-1725 Walkley Rd., Ottawa
- The Drug Store Pharmacy: 59A Robertson Rd., Nepean
- WalMart Pharmacy: 5357 Fernbank Rd., Kanata
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 322 Rideau St., Ottawa
- Crown Pointe Pharmacy: 13-900 Watters Rd., Orleans
- Pharmasave Cyril Pharmacy: 1795 Kilborn Avenue
- The Drugstore Pharmacy: 2681 Alta Vista Dr., Ottawa
- Good Health Pharmacy: 2-4188 Spratt Rd., Gloucester
- Sobeys Pharmacy: 700 Terry Fox Dr., Kanata
- Sobeys Pharmacy: 5150 Innes Rd., Orleans
- Osgoode Pharmacy: 3192 Logan Farm Dr., Osgoode
- Innes IDA Pharmacy: 101-4473 Innes Rd., Orleans
- Sobeys Pharmacy: 840 March Rd., Kanata
- Stittsville Whole Health Pharm: C-1609 Stittsville Main St
- Apothe SOS Pharamcy: 8-314 Central Park Dr., Ottawa
EASTERN ONTARIO HEALTH UNIT
- Pharmacie Jean Coutu: 80 Main St. E., Hawkesbury
- Seaway Valley Pharmacy: 507 Main St., Winchester
- Embrun Remedy's RX: 753 Notre Dame St., Embrun
LEEDS, GRENVILLE AND LANARK
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 50 Dufferin St., Perth
- Walmart Pharmacy: 1942 Parkdale Ave., Brockville
RENFREW COUNTY
- Rexall: 22 Baskin Drive East, Arnprior
- Walmart Pharmacy: 980 O'Brien Rd. RR 1, Renfrew
- Walmart Pharmacy: 1108 Pembroke St. E., Pembroke