These Ottawa pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines

Ottawa residents aged 55 and over will soon be able to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Ottawa pharmacies.

The Ontario government is expanding the pharmacy and primary care locations for COVID-19 vaccinations, including 34 pharmacies in Ottawa. The government released the list Thursday morning.

The pharmacies will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and over, with some locations to begin offering the vaccine as early as Saturday.

Previously, only pharmacies in Kingston, Toronto and Windsor-Essex were offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 60 and older.

Here is the list of pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa:

Costco Pharmacy: 1405 Blair Towers Place, Gloucester

Costco Pharmacy: 770 Silver Seven Road, Kanata

Shoppers Drug Mart: 10-499 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata

Coscto Pharmacy: 4315 Strandherd Drive, Nepean

Kanata Pharmasave: 101-99 Kaklulu Rd., Kanata

Shoppers Drug Mart: 3781 Strandherd Dr., Nepean

Paul's Pharmasave: 990 River Rd., Manotick

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1937 Portobello Blvd., Orleans

The Drug Store Pharmacy: 1619 Orleans Blvd., Gloucester

Shoppers Drug Mart: 680 Eagleson Rd., Kanata

The Drug Store Pharmacy: 3201 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa

Loblaw Pharmacy: 4270 Innes Rd., Ottawa

Loblaw Pharmacy: 1980 Baseline Rd., Nepean

Rexall: 2525 Carling Ave., Ottawa

Centrepointe Guardian Drugs: 117 Centrepointe Drive, Nepean

Rexall: 1615 Orleans Blvd., Orleans

Shoppers Drug Mart: 410 Richmond Rd., Ottawa

Wal-Mart Pharmacy: 171-1980 Ogilvie Rd., Gloucester

Loblaw Pharmacy: 200 Grant Carman Dr., Nepean

Rexall: C-1725 Walkley Rd., Ottawa

The Drug Store Pharmacy: 59A Robertson Rd., Nepean

WalMart Pharmacy: 5357 Fernbank Rd., Kanata

Shoppers Drug Mart: 322 Rideau St., Ottawa

Crown Pointe Pharmacy: 13-900 Watters Rd., Orleans

Pharmasave Cyril Pharmacy: 1795 Kilborn Avenue

The Drugstore Pharmacy: 2681 Alta Vista Dr., Ottawa

Good Health Pharmacy: 2-4188 Spratt Rd., Gloucester

Sobeys Pharmacy: 700 Terry Fox Dr., Kanata

Sobeys Pharmacy: 5150 Innes Rd., Orleans

Osgoode Pharmacy: 3192 Logan Farm Dr., Osgoode

Innes IDA Pharmacy: 101-4473 Innes Rd., Orleans

Sobeys Pharmacy: 840 March Rd., Kanata

Stittsville Whole Health Pharm: C-1609 Stittsville Main St

Apothe SOS Pharamcy: 8-314 Central Park Dr., Ottawa

EASTERN ONTARIO HEALTH UNIT

Pharmacie Jean Coutu: 80 Main St. E., Hawkesbury

Seaway Valley Pharmacy: 507 Main St., Winchester

Embrun Remedy's RX: 753 Notre Dame St., Embrun

LEEDS, GRENVILLE AND LANARK

Shoppers Drug Mart: 50 Dufferin St., Perth

Walmart Pharmacy: 1942 Parkdale Ave., Brockville

RENFREW COUNTY