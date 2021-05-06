These Ottawa pharmacies will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmacies in Ottawa's hot spot postal codes K1T and K1V will receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The Ontario government announced pharmacies in Ottawa, Durham, Hamilton, Windsor-Essex and York public health regions' hot spots areas will receive doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer to residents.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod tweeted out a list of five Ottawa pharmacies that will receive the Moderna vaccine.

KIT

Bridle Path Pharmacy at 4000 Bridle Path Drive in Gloucester

K1V

The Drugstore Pharmacy at 2681 Alta Vista Drive

Promed Pharmacy at 2706 Alta Vista Drive

Rexall at 1725 Walkley Road

Walmart Pharmacy at 2210 Bank Street

Ottawa new pharmacy vaccine locations here ��. May not be ready just yet but will have moderna supply. pic.twitter.com/HfF8IPzOOQ

Ontario Pharmacist Association CEO Justin Bates had told CTV News at Five on Wednesday that six Ottawa pharmacies would receive the Moderna vaccine.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts on Thursday, Bates said each pharmacy in Ottawa would receive 150 Moderna vaccines.

Appointments must be booked with each pharmacy.