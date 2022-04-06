These Ottawa schools have the highest absence rates

Thirty-six Ottawa schools had at least 20 per cent of students and staff absent on Tuesday, as Ottawa Public Health warns COVID-19 levels are "very high" in the capital.

School boards no longer publish information on COVID-19 cases in schools, but the Ontario government shares data on absences online. The data only shows the percentage of staff and students who are absent from school, and doesn't give a reason for the absence.

On Tuesday, thirty-six schools and programs in Ottawa's four school boards reported at least 20 per cent of staff and students were absent. The Ottawa Carleton District School Board reported 19 schools had 20 per cent of the population absent.

Last week, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board said 11 in-person classes were temporarily closed on Friday due to staff shortages.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says absenteeism rates have been rising in schools.

"We are seeing that trend with the absenteeism increasing this week compared to last week, that would follow what we're seeing in the wastewater," Etches told Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"If there's higher levels in the community, it can be introduced into schools."

Etches is urging staff, parents and students to screen daily for symptoms before going to school and staying home when you're sick.

Masks are no longer mandatory in schools and cohorting has ended. Ottawa Public Health is recommending people wear masks when indoors.

There are currently no school closures in Ottawa due to COVID-19.

The Ontario government updates the summary of student and staff absences daily, with the previous day's statistics. You can view the statistics here.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board (As of April 5)

Ottawa Adult High School – 39.5 per cent

Agincourt Road Public School – 20.3 per cent

Arch Street Public School – 20 per cent

Blossom Park Public School – 20.7 per cent

Castor Valley Elementary School - 21.5 per cent

Churchill Alternative School – 20 per cent

Clifford Bowey Public School - 26.8 per cent

Convent Glen Elementary School 20 per cent

Elizabeth Wyn Wood Secondary Alternative – 27.2 per cent

General Vanier Public School – 23.8 per cent

Lady Evelyn Alternative School – 23.8 per cent

Le Phare Elementary School – 20.5 per cent

Merivale Intermediate School – 20.2 per cent

Riverview Alternative School – 21 per cent

Robert E. Wilson Public School – 24.5 per cent

South March Public School – 22 per cent

Stonecrest Elementary School – 24.2 per cent

Westwind Public School – 20.6 per cent

Woodroffe High School – 21.6 per cent

Ottawa Catholic School Board (As of April 5)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School – 21.2 per cent

Holy Spirit Elementary School - 22.6 per cent

Immaculata High School – 20.2 per cent

St. Brigid Elementary School 20.4 per cent

St. Brother Andre Elementary School – 20.1 per cent

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Elementary School – 20.7 per cent

St. Jerome Elementary School 20.7 per cent

St. Patrick Elementary School – 22.4 per cent

St. Philip Elementary School – 20.9 per cent

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School – 22.4 per cent

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (As of April 5)

Programme jeunes parents – 75 per cent

Centre Ado du Millenium -40 per cent

Centre éducatif services à la jeunesse– 33.3 per cent

ÉSP L'Alternative - 22 per cent

Répit-Transit - 25 per cent

ÉEP Julie-Payette – 20.4 per cent

Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l'Ontario (As of April 5)