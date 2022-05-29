These Ottawa schools will be closed on Monday for in-person learning

Several Ottawa schools will remain closed to in-person learning on Monday as hydro crews continue work to restore power following the May 21 storm.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board said schools that had power by 3 p.m. on Sunday would be open for in-person learning on Monday.

The OCDSB announced 10 schools will remain closed on Monday for in-person learning, while the Ottawa Catholic School Board says three schools remain without power. Both boards say closed schools will shift to remote learning on Monday.

Here is a look at the plans for back to school on Monday.

OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says 10 schools will be closed on Monday.

The schools closed for in-person learning are:

Arch Street Public School

Bell High School

Brookfield High School

Elizabeth Wynwood Alternate School

Fielding Drive Public School

Merivale High School

Pinecrest Public School

Riverview Alternative School

Sir Winston Churchill Public School

Confederation Education Centre

These schools will shift to remote learning on Monday.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says only three schools remain without power nine days after the storm hit, and will shift to virtual learning on Monday.

The three schools without power are:

Our Lady of Peace

Sacred Heart

St. Monica

All other Ottawa Catholic School Board schools have power and will be open for in-person learning on Monday.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says service on Monday will be based on open schools as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

For more information on school bus routes, visit http://www.ottawaschoolbus.ca/

St. Monica School

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says St. Monica School will reopen to students and staff the day after power is restored.

St. Monica School suffered extensive damage to the roof during the storm on May 21.

"The roof is secured, covered and inspected by engineers. The building itself is deemed safe for students and staff to return," the board said about St. Monica School.

"Water damage is contained to the gym and two classrooms. That school section will be cordoned off for the remainder of the school year to allow repairs and enhancements, including installing an air conditioning unit for the gym."

OTTAWA STUDENT TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

"No changes to transportation plans will be made over the weekend, even if more schools get power," the OSTA said.

Details on school bus route cancellations are available on the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority website.

ALGONQUIN COLLEGE

Algonquin College says all classes – both virtual and in-person – will resume on normal schedules Monday at the Ottawa campus.

"The Program teams of faculty, coordinators, Chairs and Deans are working to develop recovery plans for Ottawa campus classes that were canceled. Those plans will be communicated with students upon their return," said a message to students and faculty this weekend.

All AC online courses will resume and placements that were postponed will resume.

The Algonquin College Early Learning Centre will be open on Monday.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will update this story as more information becomes available.