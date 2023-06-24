These Ottawa wards had the highest and lowest crime rates in 2022

Two downtown wards had the highest crime rates in Ottawa last year, while only one ward in Ottawa saw a drop in the crime rate.

The Ottawa Police Service released its crime trends report for the city of Ottawa and snapshots of all 23 wards ahead of Monday's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting. The statistics show an 18 per cent increase in reported crimes in Ottawa in 2022, and a 6 per cent increase in violent crimes.

Ottawa's crime rate increased 16 per cent to 4,027 crimes per 100,000 population in 2022.

The ward-by-ward statistics show Knoxdale-Merivale was the only ward in Ottawa with a decrease in the crime rate. There were 3,160 crimes per 100,000 people in 2022, down 0.4 per cent from 2021.

Somerset had the highest crime rate in Ottawa at 15,162 crimes per 100,000 people, up 7.3 per cent from 2021. Rideau-Vanier was second at 13,433 crimes per 100,000 people, followed by Beacon Hill-Cyrville, Rideau-Rockcliffe and Alta Vista.

There were 7,161 reported crimes in Somerset ward in 2022, up from 6,452 crimes in 2021. The ward saw an 8.5 per cent increase in violent crimes (910), and an 11.4 per cent increase in non-violent crimes (6,251).

The crime rate increased 47 per cent in Beacon Hill-Cyrville last year. Statistics show there were 2,030 crimes reported in the ward last year, up from 1,365 crimes in 2021. Police report the number of non-violent crimes increased from 1,122 crimes in 2021 to 1,724 crimes in 2022.

The rural ward of Rideau-Jock had the lowest crime rate in Ottawa last year, at 1,363 crimes per 100,000 people. West Carleton-March was at 1,474 crimes per 100,000 population.

There were 433 crimes reported in Rideau-Jock in 2022, up from 346 in 2021.

The statistics show Orleans South-Navan (153 vehicle thefts) and Gloucester-Southgate (168 vehicle thefts) had the highest number of vehicle thefts reported to police in 2022.

Highest crime rates in Ottawa (per 100,000 residents)

Somerset – 15,162 crimes/100,000 population Rideau-Vanier – 13,433 crimes/100,000 population Beacon Hill-Cyrville – 6,065 crimes/100,000 population Rideau-Rockcliffe – 4,909 crimes /100,1000 population Alta Vista – 4,774 crimes/100,000 population

Lowest crime rates in Ottawa (per 100,000 residents)