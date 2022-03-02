'These people are lucky to survive': Local residents donating supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Donations are pouring in to support Ukrainian refugees.

Several churches in Waterloo-Wellington are coming together to support those fleeing the war.

The Ukrainian Catholic Church of Guelph is sending essential items, like non-perishable foods, hygiene products and baby supplies, to Poland, where Ukrainians are fleeing.

“What’s really humbling and heartwarming is seeing this stuff and knowing that this weekend, someone is going to use that,” said Sarah Tieleman, who is helping collect donations for the church. “While we can’t do a lot from here, we can do this,”

Tieleman and Jorja Lindley met through social media and decided to team up to do what they can to help those in war-torn Ukraine.

“We had offered our time and our vehicles to go around and pick up donations from people who weren’t able to go directly to Guelph,” said Lindley.

Thousands of donations came pouring in within a week.

Father Andrij Figol at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Guelph said five minivans and a pickup truck have been filled with donated items.

“We still have another five loads of minivans ready to go for the next shipment which might be on Friday. So within that day and a half, we received a beautiful outpouring of generosity,” said Father Figol.

The Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Kitchener is also helping by donating money to people in Ukraine.

“Raise money and get that money to humanitarian organizations that are purchasing things in Europe and getting them in as soon as possible because shipping from here takes time,” Father Myroslaw Tataryn at The Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration.

He said roughly $10,000 has been raised so far.

A Kitchener woman is also doing her part to help with relief efforts.

Eva Havlicova set up a donations bins outside her home on Mary Street.

“I just can’t sit still and watch the news,” she said.

“These people are going to be lucky to survive. So I just wish I could do more,” said Michelle McPhee, who donated a mattress.

The groups said while they will continue to accept products, they are now shifting to monetary donations.

Here are some other Canadian organizations accepting donations to help people in Ukraine: