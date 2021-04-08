These primary care providers are offering AstraZeneca vaccines to people over 55

Some primary care offices in Waterloo Region are now offering AstraZeneca vaccines to patients 55 or older.

Regional officials released a list of clinics offering the vaccine on Thursday.

Here are the clinics administering the vaccines:

Delta Coronation Family Health Organization, Dr. Ayoub, Dr. Bal, Dr. Gupta and Dr. Singh, 201 - 614 Coronation Boulevard, Cambridge

Cambridge Medical Associates, Dr. Diane Humphrey, 34 Blair Road, Cambridge

Centre for Family Medicine, Dr. Fuss, Dr. Pefanis and Dr. Yee, 404 - 435 The Boardwalk, Waterloo

Forbes Park Medical Centre (Forbes Family Health Organization), 26 Forbes Street, Cambridge

Dr. Kathleen Bedrosian, 305 – 430 The Boardwalk, Waterloo

The Medical Clinic (MD Care Family Health Organization), Dr. Patel and Dr. Jugdave, 124 Weber Street South, Waterloo

Nith Valley Family Practice, Dr. Sarah Rinaldi, 1 - 10 Waterloo Street, New Hamburg

SRS Medical Centre at The Boardwalk (Kitchener-Waterloo Family Health Organization), Dr. Naik, Dr. Sehl and Dr. Seibel, 310 - 430 The Boardwalk, Waterloo

Waterloo Region Family Health Organization, Dr. Dixon, Dr. Pellow and Dr. Reimer, 306 – 430 The Boardwalk, Waterloo

Patients at these practices will need to book an appointment directly with their care provider.

The region said more practices will be added to the list next week.

Select pharmacies in the region also started administering AstraZeneca vaccines this week.

This map shows the locations of pharmacies and primary care settings where vaccine doses are available.

Pharmacies are blue; primary care settings are green