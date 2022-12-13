These ski resorts will open this week

Ski resorts across the region have been waiting for temperatures to drop to open the slopes to winter enthusiasts, and Mother Nature is providing this week.

The resort northwest of Collingwood will open on Thursday with limited terrain and early-season conditions.

"There is a unique anticipation that happens at a ski resort at this time of year," said Dan Skelton, President & COO of Blue Mountain Resort. "We have adapted to all kinds of weather and conditions, and thanks to the hard work of our team and Mother Nature's cooperation, we are ready and excited to open the slopes."

The slopes officially open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Also opening on Thursday is Horseshoe Resort, located just outside Barrie.

The resort will offer daytime and night skiing, weather permitting, seven days a week.

Other activities at the resort, including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow tubing and fat biking, are expected to open later this month.

"We've been teasing about it for a while now, but it is official," a release from Snow Valley Ski Resort stated on Tuesday, adding its 70th Anniversary Ski and Snowboard Season officially kicks off on Friday.

Daily lift tickets will be available online starting Wednesday.

The resort notes snowshoeing and snow tubing are expected to open later this month if conditions allow.