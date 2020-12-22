The City of Regina has declared its snow routes will be in effect from 6 a.m. Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Dec. 24.

For residents who park their vehicles along a snow route, they will need to move their vehicles before 6 a.m. on Wednesday or risk having their automobile towed.

The vehicles must be parked elsewhere for the duration.

"Vehicles that remain during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed," the City of Regina said on Twitter.

Here is a list of the snow routes in Regina:

Winnipeg St. - Ross Ave. to Broadway Ave.

Victoria Ave. - Pasqua St. to Albert St.

Victoria Ave. - Broad St. to Winnipeg St.

Toronto St .- Victoria Ave. to College Ave.

College Ave. - Winnipeg St. to Arcola Ave.

Broadway Av.e - Broad St. to Park St.

15th Ave. - Elphinstone St. to Winnipeg St.

14th Ave. - Toronto St. to Winnipeg St.

14th Ave. - Albert St. to Halifax St.

13th Ave. - Broad St. to Toronto St.

The area around Regina expects to see between 10 cm and 20 cm of snow on Tuesday.

The area is also going to see wind gusts between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour.