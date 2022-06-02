These summer events are returning to Vancouver, some for the first time in 2 years
With the majority of COVID-19 restrictions eased, many Vancouver events that were halted, held virtually or had limited capacity over the past two years are set to return to pre-pandemic levels this summer.
This will be the first time that summertime traditions like Bard on the Beach, Greek Day on Broadway and the Honda Celebration of Light will be returning to the city after a two-year hiatus.
For others, including the Vancouver Pride Parade, it will be the first time since 2019 that the event will be held at full capacity. The parade took place in a mainly online format last summer.
The Pacific National Exhibition Fair will also be returning, however, there will still be a cap on daily attendance.
Canada Day celebrations will be held at Canada Place once again, but for the third year in a row, a fireworks show will not be taking place. This time, organizers say it's due to rising costs for events and security, and not public health guidelines.
Here's a lineup of events taking place in Vancouver this summer:
June 8 to Sept. 24 – Bard on the Beach
June 18 to Aug. 19 – Playland
June 23 to June 27 – Jazz Fest at the Vancouver Art Gallery
June 25 – Vancouver Half Marathon
June 26 – Greek Day on Broadway
June 30 to July 1 – Canada Day celebrations at Canada Place
July 2 to July 3 – Jazz Fest at Roundhouse and Drake Street
July 9 – Khatsalano! Music + Arts Festival
July 15 to 17 – Vancouver Folk Music Festival
July 16 to July 17 – Chinatown Festival
July 23, 27 and 30 – Honda Celebration of Light
July 29 to July 31 – Powell Street Festival
July 31 – Vancouver Pride Parade
Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – Granville Promenade
Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 – Festival of India
Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 – Mural Fest Mount Pleasant
Aug. 20 – Car Free Day on Denman Street
Aug. 21 to Sept. 6 – Pacific National Exhibition
Aug. 27 – Car Free Day on Main Street
Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 – Taiwan Fest
Sept. 10 – RBC Gran Fondo
Sept. 10 – Car Free Day on Commercial Drive