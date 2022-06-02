These summer events are returning to Vancouver, some for the first time in 2 years

With the majority of COVID-19 restrictions eased, many Vancouver events that were halted, held virtually or had limited capacity over the past two years are set to return to pre-pandemic levels this summer.

This will be the first time that summertime traditions like Bard on the Beach, Greek Day on Broadway and the Honda Celebration of Light will be returning to the city after a two-year hiatus.

For others, including the Vancouver Pride Parade, it will be the first time since 2019 that the event will be held at full capacity. The parade took place in a mainly online format last summer.

The Pacific National Exhibition Fair will also be returning, however, there will still be a cap on daily attendance.

Canada Day celebrations will be held at Canada Place once again, but for the third year in a row, a fireworks show will not be taking place. This time, organizers say it's due to rising costs for events and security, and not public health guidelines.

Here's a lineup of events taking place in Vancouver this summer:

June 8 to Sept. 24 – Bard on the Beach

June 18 to Aug. 19 – Playland

June 23 to June 27 – Jazz Fest at the Vancouver Art Gallery

June 25 – Vancouver Half Marathon

June 26 – Greek Day on Broadway

June 30 to July 1 – Canada Day celebrations at Canada Place

July 2 to July 3 – Jazz Fest at Roundhouse and Drake Street

July 9 – Khatsalano! Music + Arts Festival

July 15 to 17 – Vancouver Folk Music Festival

July 16 to July 17 – Chinatown Festival

July 23, 27 and 30 – Honda Celebration of Light

July 29 to July 31 – Powell Street Festival

July 31 – Vancouver Pride Parade

Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – Granville Promenade

Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 – Festival of India

Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 – Mural Fest Mount Pleasant

Aug. 20 – Car Free Day on Denman Street

Aug. 21 to Sept. 6 – Pacific National Exhibition

Aug. 27 – Car Free Day on Main Street

Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 – Taiwan Fest

Sept. 10 – RBC Gran Fondo

Sept. 10 – Car Free Day on Commercial Drive