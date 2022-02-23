‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western Canada

The Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).

The $2.6 million dollar grant from PEDC will allow the BIPOC Foundation to create a new initiative aimed at helping Black entrepreneurs excel in Western Canada, while an additional $2.8 million will go towards Edmonton’s Canadian Imperial Advantage.

The Black population is the fastest growing population in western Canada. Clement Esene, the executive director of the BIPOC Foundation said now is the perfect time to support the growth of Black entrepreneurship.

“Think about the month we're in. It’s Black History month, and think about the vision, the mission and the purpose of our organization in the first place,” said Esene.

“This is something that we have wanted for such a long time, and it’s finally here, so we're very excited as an organization.”

ACCELERATOR PROGRAM

The grant will be utilized to establish a 10-week business accelerator program for early stage, black-led startup businesses in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, which will allow young entrepreneurs to be connected to funding and investors.

“We’re going to be using digital tools, and a hybrid operation to help businesses in these four provinces,” explained Esene.

“So when I say hybrid, it means that we're going to be operating both virtually and in some cases, in person."

Esene added that the first classes will kick off on March 31, and so far he has 15 people registered.

Renae Barlow, , vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation with Economic Development Lethbridge, said the business accelerator program will help strengthen the economies of Western Canada.

“Sometimes some of the challenges have been in order to provide some of the programing for underrepresented entrepreneurs who need extra help or other accesses to funding, specialized mentors and advisors,” Barlow said.

“The BIPOC Foundation really fills a gap for our entrepreneur ecosystem.”

Barlow hopes the program will give people the courage and support needed to help them recognize their ability to become successful.

“So these extra supports should help them get from that ideation through to commercialization in a much more concrete and sustainable way, and these supports will go a long way for helping those companies do that,” said Barlow.

FILM COMPANY

Stephen Onyango owns a film production company in Alberta. He said a program like this is something he could have only dreamt of when he was starting his business.

“If I had more money, I probably would have gotten better equipment, better editing software and all that stuff to work with, but that kind of money was not available at that point in time,” Onyango said.

“I was straight out of university, and as you know, when you come from school you have student debts, no money, I was working odd jobs and it was difficult.”

Onyango says the government still has work to do when it comes to making the work force more inclusive and accessible.

“This should be available to Black people everywhere,” Onyango said.

“I tried to take out a loan about three years ago when I was trying to start up my business, and that did not work out for me. It’s very hard for a person of colour to build a business and take out loans, so this kind of program is so important.”

You can register for the 10-week business accelerator program by searching bipocfoundation.org