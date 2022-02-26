These three health units in eastern Ontario have the highest third dose COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ontario

Three health units in eastern Ontario are leading the province in COVID-19 vaccine booster shots administered to residents aged 12 and older.

According to data from Public Health Ontario, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health and Ottawa Public Health have the highest rates of residents with three doses in Ontario.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit leads Ontario with 65 per cent of residents aged 12 and older with three doses, followed by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington at 64 per cent.

Ottawa Public Health has the third-highest rate of booster doses administered to residents over the age of 12, with 60 per cent.

Public Health Ontario says 31,645,374 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario since December 2020.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says 54.8 per cent of residents 12 and older have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.6 per cent of residents 12 and older in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit have received three doses.

As of Feb. 18, residents aged 12 to 17 are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose at community clinics.

In Ottawa, you can book an appointment for a third COVID-19 vaccine through the booking system or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.