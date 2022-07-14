These Toronto roads will be closed this weekend

Drivers should plan ahead as several road closures and restrictions will take place this weekend in Toronto.

With the Honda Indy Toronto making its’s return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the southbound lanes of Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West are currently closed until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Lake Shore Boulevard West between Strachan Avenue and British Columbia Road will also be off-limits to motorists from 9 p.m. tonight until Monday, July 18 at 1 a.m.

On Saturday, the annual Festival of India parade will result in the closure of Edward Street between Bay and Yonge streets from 6 to 11 a.m. as well as rolling closures on southbound Yonge Street from Edward Street to Queens Quay West from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The northbound lanes of Yonge Street will not be affected.

The Big on Bloor Festival will see Bloor Street West between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue closed from 8 a.m. on July 16 until 3 a.m. on July 18, while Bloor Street West between Jane Street and Runnymede Road will be closed from 5 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 16 for the Bloor West Street Fest.

Lastly, traffic in Scarborough will also be impacted by the Junior Carnival Parade on Saturday with McLevin Avenue, between Sewells and Neilson roads, and Neilson Road, from McLevin to Finch avenues, off limits from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown, Market Street will remain closed throughout the weekend from Front Street East to The Esplanade for I Heart Market Street activities.

Once again, the city’s ActiveTO program will also result in some closures this weekend.

Starting July 16 at 7 a.m. until July 17 at 7 p.m., Bayview Avenue, from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, will be off-limits to vehicular traffic. Motorists will also be prohibited from driving in High Park throughout the weekend. People should note that there is limited street parking on Bloor Street West. More information can be found on the city’s High Park web page.

Construction is expected to cause some traffic delays at the intersection of Yonge Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West this weekend with Lake Shore Boulevard from Yonge to Bay streets being reduced to one westbound lane until July 17. Yonge Street between The Esplanade and Lake Shore Boulevard will also be down to one lane in each direction.

Wellington Street from Yonge to Church streets will be reduced to one westbound lane, while the travel lanes on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue will be down to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction. King Street West also remains closed at that intersection.

The Overlea Boulevard Bridge over the Don River will also be reduced to one lane in each direction.

“Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of road closures should stay alert, consider alternate routes and allow extra time to get to and from their destinations,” the city said in a July 14 news release.

People who choose to get around on the TTC or GO Transit may experience some possible delays, detours, or route changes due to several events around the city.

A complete list of road closures and restrictions is available here.