These two Ottawa restaurants are among the most romantic in Canada

Two Ottawa residents are on the list of most romantic restaurants in Canada.

Two weeks before Valentine's Day, OpenTable has released a list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2023, based on more than one million reviews by OpenTable diners.

The two Ottawa restaurants on the list are Cantina Gia and Riviera.

OpenTable recommends booking a reservation for Valentine's Day at least one week before, and dining at off-peak hours may increase your chances of securing a table at popular restaurants.

Here are the two romantic restaurants in Ottawa on the list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada.

Cantina Gia

Cantina Gia is located at 749 Bank St. in the Glebe.

"Cantina Gia is your classic neighbourhood family restaurant offering comfort food with wine shop in the Glebe in the heart of Ottawa," says the website.

The co-owners are Chef Ada Vettorel and Chris Schlesak.

Riviera

Riviera is located at 62 Sparks St.

Riviera serves high-end Canadian cuisine.

The OpenTable list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada includes 46 restaurants from Ontario, 20 in British Columbia, 16 in Alberta, 14 in Quebec and 4 in Atlantic Canada. The Royal Hotel in Picton, Ont. is also on the list of most romantic restaurants.

There were eight Ottawa restaurants on the list of most romantic restaurants in 2022. The restaurants were Aiana Restaurant Collective, Arlo, Atelier, Bar Lupulus, Fauna, NeXT, North and Navy, and Riviera.