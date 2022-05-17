These two Ottawa restaurants are in the top 100 in Canada for outdoor dining
Two Ottawa restaurants have cracked OpenTable’s list of Canada’s best 100 restaurants for outdoor dining.
Bar Lupulus and Riviera are on the list by the online reservation website, released ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
Bar Lupulus, a craft beer and natural wine bar on Wellington Street West, has a small patio out front and a larger back patio.
Riviera, a fine dining restaurant downtown, has a patio in front of the restaurant on Sparks Street.
Sixty-two of the restaurants on the list are in Ontario. Twenty-one are in B.C., 15 are in Alberta and two are in Quebec.
OpenTable says restaurant reservations in May are up 61 per cent compared to the same time period pre-pandemic.
Here’s a full list of Canada’s top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining:
Allen’s– Toronto
Alloy–Calgary
Amal Restaurant– Toronto
ANEJO Restaurant–Calgary
ATLAS Steak + Fish - Cascades Casino Langley– Langley, B.C.
Auberge du Pommier–Toronto
Bar George– Montreal
Bar Lupulus- Ottawa
Beertown Public House–Cambridge, Ont.
BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery–Kelowna, B.C.
Blu Ristorante–Toronto
Bonterra Trattoria– Calgary
Borealis Grille & Bar–Kitchener, Ont.
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar–Vancouver
Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant–Calgary
Bricks and Barley–Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Bridgette Bar–Calgary
Bymark– Toronto
Cafe Amore - St. Catharines–St. Catharines, Ont.
Cambridge Mill– Cambridge, Ont.
Cano Restaurant – Toronto
Capeesh Kitchen & Cellar–Paris, Ont.
Capocaccia Trattoria–Toronto
Carisma– Toronto
CattleBaron Steakhouse & Bar - South–Calgary
Chairman’s Steakhouse–Calgary
Charcoal Steak House–Kitchener, Ont.
Chop Steakhouse & Bar - Vaughan–Woodbridge, Ont.
Crossroads Restaurant– Rosseau, Ont.
Cucci Ristorante–Oakville, Ont.
Dolcetto–London, Ont.
DunnEnzies Pizza–Kelowna, B.C.
Earls Kitchen + Bar - Burlington–Burlington, Ont.
Earth to Table: Bread Bar - Guelph–Guelph, Ont.
Electric Diner– Hamilton, Ont.
Elora Mill Restaurant– Elora, Ont.
Farm & Fire– Banff, AB.
Finn's Seafood, Chops and Cocktails–Victoria, B.C.
Giulietta–Toronto
Golf's Steak House & Seafood–Kitchener, Ont.
Gotham Steakhouse and Bar–Vancouver
Hart House Restaurant– Burnaby, B.C.
Haven Kitchen & Bar–Langley, B.C.
Hemingway's– Toronto
Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery– Kelowna, B.C.
Homer Street Cafe & Bar– Vancouver
Il Postino–Unionville, Ont.
Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar–Bragg Creek, AB.
Joe Fortes Vancouver–Vancouver
Ki Modern Japanese + Bar - Toronto– Toronto
Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards–Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Lake House Restaurant – St.Catherine’s, Ont.
Lee– Toronto
Locale King City– King City, Ont.
LOV King West– Toronto
Lulu Bar– Calgary
Maison Selby– Toronto
Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant–Kingsville, Ont.
Miku Restaurant - Toronto–Toronto
Miku Restaurant–Vancouver
Miller Tavern– Toronto
Minami Restaurant - Vancouver–Vancouver
Minami Restaurant - Toronto–Toronto
Modavie– Montreal
Patria–Toronto
Provence Marinaside– Vancouver,
Puddicombe House– New Hamburg, Ont.
Quails' Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines Restaurant– Kelowna, B.C.
Rapscallion & Co.– Hamilton, Ont.
Riviera–Ottawa
Sassafraz– Toronto
Shaughnessy's Cove– Summerland, B.C.
Shook Kitchen– Toronto
Sofia– Toronto
Sole Restaurant– Waterloo, Ont.
Starbelly Open Kitchen + Lounge– Calgary,
Stillwaters Plate and Pour– Brantford, Ont.
Studebaker Pub and Diner– Burlington, Ont.
Tableau Bar Bistro– Vancouver,
Terrace Restaurant, Mission Hill Family Estate–West Kelowna, B.C.
Terroni Price–Toronto
The Bauer Kitchen–Waterloo, Ont.
The Bison Restaurant–Banff, AB.
The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room– Brentwood Bay, B.C.
The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery–Beamsville, Ont.
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Oshawa– Oshawa, Ont.
The Lake House– Calgary
The Mule– Hamilton, Ont.
The Nash–Calgary, AB.
The Restaurant at Redstone–Beamsville, Ont.
The Sandbar Waterfront Grill– Lakeshore, Ont.
The Victor – Parq Vancouver–Vancouver
The Winery Restaurant at Peller Estates– Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Three Bears Brewery– Banff, AB.
Trattoria Timone– Oakville, Ont.
Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine–Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Trius Winery Restaurant– Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Unsworth Restaurant–Mill Bay, B.C.
Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant–Vineland, Ont.
Wildcraft–Waterloo, Ont.