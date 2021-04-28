These two Saskatoon streets are among the 10 worst in the province

Two Saskatoon streets have cracked CAA's top 10 worst roads of Saskatchewan.

52nd Street East and 20th Street West placed fourth and ninth on the list.

Repairs on 20th Street West are almost complete. 52nd Street East has yet to be repaired. For several months 20th Street West was like grid roads, seldom used although being a fairly well used bus route and traffic artery used by motorists and cyclists.

52nd Street East being in the industrial area of Saskatoon has vehicles crawling through the tattered street. Used by heavy vehicles and regular vehicles.