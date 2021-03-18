Five Vancouver Island restaurants are featured on Yelp's 2021 list of the top restaurants in Canada.

The company says that the eateries were largely chosen by the community.

According to Yelp, the rankings were based on feedback from community members, overall restaurant ratings, the total number of reviews listed for each restaurant, and "geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants across Canada."

Yelp community managers also weighed in on the rankings, but the company says it tried to stay true to the tastes of local residents.

"For the first time ever, this year’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada list is the culmination of thousands of suggestions we received from the Yelp community, a list of hidden gems and familiar favorites that can put a smile on anyone’s face," said the company in a release Wednesday.

The five Vancouver restaurants to make it onto the list are:

Shirley Delicious Café, Shirley B.C. (#13)

Fishhook, Victoria (#24)

Jam Café, Victoria (#44)

Little Yunnan Restaurant, Victoria (#76)

Il Terrazzo Ristorante, Victoria (#93)

Shirley Delicious Café is a unique bakery and coffee shop in an A-frame building along the rugged West Coast Road.

Fishhook is an Indo-French inspired seafood restaurant with a rotating menu that focuses on using sustainable ingredients.

Jam Café is a popular breakfast destination with creative eggs benedict dishes, triple stack pancakes and a variety of breakfast bowls.

Little Yunnan Restaurant, situated in Victoria's historic Chinatown, specializes in traditional dishes and is known for its rice noodles.

Il Terrazzo describes its recipes as "Northern Italian cuisine with a pacific north west twist" and has been located in downtown Victoria for more than 25 years.

Yelp's full list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada this year can be found here.