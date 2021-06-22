These Waterloo Region vaccine clinics are opening walk-in spots for first doses

Three Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccine clinics will have walk-in spots available for first doses starting on Wednesday.

Walk-ins will be available at The Boardwalk in Waterloo, Health Sciences Campus in Kitchener and Waterloo Region Public Health in Waterloo. More clinics may be added, depending on public response and operational capacity.

“As the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads in our community, it is critical that we get the vaccine to people who still need to receive their first dose,” said Dept. Chief Shirley Hilton, who is the head of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force, in a news release. “No one who wants the vaccine will be left behind – these walk-in spots are available to make it easier for anyone who still needs to get a first dose.”

The spots will be available for anyone 12 and older.

Here are the locations and hours when first dose walk-in spots will be available.

Health Sciences Campus Vaccination Clinic

10 Victoria St. South, Kitchener

Monday to Friday: 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

The Boardwalk Vaccination Clinic

435 The Boardwalk, Medical Centre 2, Suite 106, Waterloo

Open 7 days a week: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterloo Region Public Health

99 Regina St. South, Waterloo

Open Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The region said people with appointments already scheduled at the clinics won't be impacted by the walk-in spots.

Residents are asked to bring their Ontario health card or another piece of ID when the go to the clinic.