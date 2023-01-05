These were the most interesting calls B.C. conservation officers received last year
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it fielded more than 30,000 calls to its hotline last year, leading to more than a few unique conversations.
On Wednesday, the BCCOS released its list of the top 10 most unique calls it received in 2022, ranging from the mundane to the wholesome to the hilarious.
One of the most unique calls of the year included a peacock entering a person's home through an open door.
The caller told conservation officers that they weren't concerned for their safety but that their grandfather "is not encouraging it to leave." The caller promised to phone the BCCOS again if an issue occurred, but conservation officers never heard back from them.
Another interesting call included community members being concerned about a lonely bighorn sheep that weighed around 350 pounds, callers estimated.
"Needs a mate," the BCCOS was told.
Another caller told the BCCOS that a bear had attacked a statue of a person, "which is very concerning to them."
Out of the more than 30,000 calls that the BCCOS received to its hotline last year, more than 5,000 were related to deer.
One of those calls came from a concerned community member.
"Caller states there are a couple of deer that have dug a hole in the yard and are laying in it," said the BCCOS in a social media post Wednesday.
"Caller assumes the deer are keeping warm but is wondering if she should help them."
The full list of the top 10 most unique calls the BCCOS received in 2022 can be found below:
- Peacock Pop In: Caller advised a peacock has entered their home through an open door. There is no threat to their safety, and caller’s grandpa is not encouraging it to leave, due to weather. They will call back if it becomes an issue.
- Reclusive Ram: Caller and a few others in the area are worried about a ram – bighorn sheep – that’s been seen on its own. Latest sighting yesterday on a blind corner. Big, maybe 350 pounds. Needs a mate.
- Snake Shut Out: Caller advised snakes are in her garden and she is concerned for them. She would like to set up an appointment to have them removed.
- Transient Tadpoles: Caller has a pond on their property that collects water from five lots and drains into a fish-bearing stream. There are no tadpoles this year and they want to know what’s happened.
- Rustle in the Bushes: Ten minutes ago, the RCMP received a call from an individual who reports having seen a bush rustle and purring coming from the bush. Caller was concerned it was a cougar.
- Otter Family: Caller advises of an otter family in the area, not sure if you know they are there – attracting a lot of people.
- Dead Shrew: Caller is reporting a dead shrew. Advised we are not concerned, but insisted he needed to make a report.
- Backyard Badger: Caller reporting a badger is making a den in her backyard. Not concerned about it, just thought we would like to know.
- Statue Attack: Caller said a bear attacked a statue that looked like a person, which is very concerning to them.
- Mysterious Fly-by: Caller reporting some kind of big, black and grey animals flew by their driveway. It was so fast, the caller was unable to identify it.
- Oh Deer! Deer concerns generated 5,000+ calls last year. Here are a couple of honorable mentions:
- Caller states there are a couple of deer that have dug a hole in the yard and are laying in it. Caller assumes the deer are keeping warm but is wondering if she should help them.
- Caller is reporting seeing a deer on the side of the road. The deer is not injured and is mobile.