These were the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2022
The results are in for the most popular baby names in British Columbia this year, according to the province.
Noah was the most popular name of the year, based on preliminary data from B.C.'s Vital Statistics Agency, which is in charge of registering all births, deaths, marriages and name changes in the province.
The name took the top spot from Olivia, which was the most popular baby name in B.C. for five years running.
Noah was followed by Olivia, Oliver, Liam and Theodore, respectively, to round out the top five most popular names of the year.
The next most popular names were Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sofia in sixth to 10th place, respectively.
Many of this year's top 10 most popular names were also featured in the 2021 list.
Last year, the most popular baby names in B.C. were Olivia, Liam, Noah, Emma, Jack, Theodore, Benjamin, Charlotte, Oliver and Ava.
Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 8 of this year, 37,801 babies were born in B.C.
In the entirety of 2021, 44,073 babies were born in the province.
More information about popular baby names in B.C. can be found on the provincial government's website.
Data on the website goes back 100 years, with information on popular baby names going as far back as 1922.
-
Vancouver airport to test wastewater on flights from China for COVID-19As Canada brings in new COVID-19 restrictions for travellers arriving from China, a wastewater testing program for arriving flights is being expanded to Vancouver.
-
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoricPrime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
-
Aura Lee MacPherson named CTV Regina's 2022 Citizen of the YearAura Lee MacPherson has been named CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year for 2022.
-
'No one to contact at Sunwing': Sask. family left stranded in Mexico for 8 daysA Saskatchewan family is describing their experience after they were left stranded in Mexico for over a week after Sunwing cancelled flights to and from the province.
-
'It's bittersweet': Ukrainian Free Store closes during move to new locationIt's a new year, new location for the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, which has closed temporarily while it prepares to move to a bigger space.
-
Increased ridership will fix transit safety issues: Transit advocateHopping on a bus is going to cost you five cents more in 2023, but a transit advocate says the fare increase is the opposite of what the city should be doing.
-
'One of the great theologians': Winnipeg Catholics mourn BenedictWinnipeg's Catholic community is mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
-
2022 Bell Capital Cup comes to a closeThe final buzzer sounded at the Bell Capital Cup on Saturday, as the minor hockey tournament returned to arenas in Ottawa following a three-year pandemic hiatus.
-
Warm temperatures delay beginning of local ski seasonSeven days following a wicked winter storm, temperatures have shot up to near double digits and put the brakes on a favourite winter activity.