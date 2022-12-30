These were the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2022

The results are in for the most popular baby names in British Columbia this year, according to the province.

Noah was the most popular name of the year, based on preliminary data from B.C.'s Vital Statistics Agency, which is in charge of registering all births, deaths, marriages and name changes in the province.

The name took the top spot from Olivia, which was the most popular baby name in B.C. for five years running.

Noah was followed by Olivia, Oliver, Liam and Theodore, respectively, to round out the top five most popular names of the year.

The next most popular names were Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sofia in sixth to 10th place, respectively.

Many of this year's top 10 most popular names were also featured in the 2021 list.

Last year, the most popular baby names in B.C. were Olivia, Liam, Noah, Emma, Jack, Theodore, Benjamin, Charlotte, Oliver and Ava.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 8 of this year, 37,801 babies were born in B.C.

In the entirety of 2021, 44,073 babies were born in the province.

More information about popular baby names in B.C. can be found on the provincial government's website.

Data on the website goes back 100 years, with information on popular baby names going as far back as 1922.