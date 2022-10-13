These Windsor roads will be closed for the Detroit Free Press Marathon on Sunday

Runners will once again be going along Windsor’s riverfront for the Detroit Free Press Marathon and that means some local roads will be temporarily closed.

The race kicks off in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7 a.m. In order to prepare for participants, the race route on the Canadian side will be shut down to traffic from 6 a.m. until approximately 10 a.m.

Road Closures:

Huron Church Road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street

Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street.

Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue

In addition, the Ambassador Bridge will be completely closed to traffic (with the exception of a few designated race-specific vehicles) at 6 a.m. and will reopen when the final runner has crossed the bridge (about 8:15 a.m.).

The Detroit-Windsor tunnel will be closed to the public from 6:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

This is the first time since 2019 that the race route has gone through Windsor, due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

For more information on the Detroit Free Press Marathon route, call 311 or visit the marathon web page: www.freepmarathon.com/marathon.