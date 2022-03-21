Thessalon, Bruce Mines could be left without physicians next month

While the Town of Thessalon averted a holiday emergency room closure crisis, the community -- along with nearby Bruce Mines -- is facing another issue with its physicians.

A contractual dispute between the province and individual municipalities could see both towns lose all their physicians next month.

"There will be no doctors as of April 18," said Richard Joly, CEO of the North Shore Health Network. "In the interim, we are using locums from Sault Ste. Marie for our emergency department."

Physician recruitment challenges are plaguing municipalities right across the north. At the heart of the dispute for Thessalon and Bruce Mines is the need for a family health team.

"Having a team that supports the entire physician group (means) physicians don't feel like they have to work alone and so on," Joly said.

He added the East Algoma Primary Care Work Team and Huron Shores Family Health Team submitted a business case to incorporate medicinal clinics in Thessalon, Bruce Mines and Richards Landing into the current Huron Shores Family Health Team.

The town of Thessalon is planning to hold a town hall meeting next week to update residents on the status of negotiations.