'They are not a gated community': Gated road divides residents in Laurentian Valley

A gated roadway in Laurentian Valley has residents on one side calling it a safety hazard, with residents on the other side wanting to keep the gate closed.

Suzanne Seguin lives on Cotnam Island, a community in Laurentian Valley, that ends in dead-end roads no matter which way you turn.

Seguin wants to change that by opening a gate that is blocking access from Hazley Bay Drive to Forest Park Road. It would allow access into the community from two separate roadways.

"We only have one way in and one way out," Seguin says. "If anything is blocking this road, we are actually trapped."

Seguin is advocating opening the road as a means of saving lives. Back in July, she says she had to call 9-1-1 when she thought she was having a heart attack.

"I had all the symptoms of a heart attack," Seguin tells CTV News Ottawa.

"The ambulance came in down (Hazley Bay Drive) to find out there's a gate there. They had to go all the way back up, and then turnaround and go all the way around to come to my home. Thank God it wasn't a heart attack, because I'd be dead."

A connection between the two roads was originally installed in 2018 as a detour for construction on Highway 148. It was agreed the Ministry of Transportation would close up the road after work was completed, with the Township of Laurentian Valley regulating its access.

The gate between the two roads has been closed and locked ever since. Residents living on the Hazley Bay Drive side want it to remain that way for their privacy and safety.

"The road was a dead end when we purchased and that's the same for most of the folks down here," resident Todd Tallon said. "So we just want it back to the way it was."

Residents add that without sidewalks in their neighbourhood, walking would become dangerous with the extra traffic that would be using the road.

"The road was never meant to see that volume of traffic," Tallon adds.

The township of Laurentian Valley was unable to comment on the situation.

"There's absolutely no reason to have that gate up," Seguin said. "They're not a gated community. Our taxes pay for that road."

"I think we're of the opinion now that the road should be reinstated to a dead end if that's causing concern for some people," Tallon said.