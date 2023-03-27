'They are skin and bones': 4 puppies found abandoned in box by Manitoba highway

A Manitoba dog rescue is looking for answers after four freezing, malnourished puppies were found abandoned in a box on the side of a highway.

The four puppies – now named Parsnip, Artichoke, Turnip and Fennel – are on the mend in a foster home with Manitoba Underdogs Rescue.

Last week, a Pembina-area vet contacted the rescue about the four puppies that had been found on the side of a highway just outside La Salle.

"They were malnourished, they were covered in fleas, they were nearly frozen," said Tara Maslowsky, the events coordinator with Manitoba Underdogs Rescue. "They're 18-week-old puppies that were just kind of left to fend for themselves."

As for how the puppies wound up on the side of the road, Maslowsky said she isn't sure if they will ever truly know. At this point, the rescue suspects it was a backyard breeder that abandoned the dogs after failing to sell them.

"Right now, we're still kind of investigating and trying to put those pieces together," she said, asking anyone who may know anything about the puppies to reach out to the rescue on social media.

"This is unacceptable what happened to these animals."

She said if more information is gathered, the rescue will be reporting the incident to police.

It is not the first time something like this has happened.

In January, 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were also found abandoned near a rural Manitoba highway. At the time, animal advocates told CTV News they believe many of the abandoned animals had been pandemic adoptees.

READ MORE: 10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway

Manitoba Underdogs Rescue Executive Director Jessica Hansen said the number of animals being abandoned or relinquished by people who adopted them during pandemic lockdowns is having a big impact. The rescue said it is currently over capacity with more than 100 dogs in care.

As for these puppies, three were taken to a foster home while one needed to be admitted to a veterinary hospital. It has since been reunited with its siblings.

"They are skin and bones," Maslowsky said adding the rescue is focused on nursing the puppies back to health and finding them loving homes.

"We're looking for donations, we're looking for food, we're looking for supplies – anything that can help these puppies towards their vet care and feeding their little bellies."

She said the rescue is in desperate need of puppy food. More information can be found on the Manitoba Underdogs Rescue website.