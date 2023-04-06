'They can pop up anywhere': Driving expert offers tips to protect yourself from potholes

As snow recedes from Edmonton roadways, potholes inevitably emerge.

And while it looks like this may be a milder year for pits in the pavement, one local expert says it's best to stay on the lookout.

The manager of Trail Tire Auto Centers Downtown said now is around the time pothole season peaks, but he's seeing far fewer vehicles coming in with damage so far this spring.

"Last year, there was definitely a lot of potholes. This year, it's probably cut down in half," Todd Vincent said. "Doesn't seem to be quite as many bangs and cuts and stuff on tires this year."

Potholes are caused when water enters cracks in the pavement and freezes, expanding and creating a cavity below the road surface. When that water thaws and evaporates, the road above is weakened and eventually collapses under the weight of traffic.

The most common issues Vincent sees from victims of a pothole are tires with bulging, bubbling, cuts or slices. More serious bumps can lead to a bent rim. So far this year, he said those calls have been few and far between.

"I know there's always still potholes and I still gotta dodge them on my way home, so they're out there, but it's definitely better," he added.

Three other tire shops contacted by CTV News Edmonton said they too are also seeing less damage done by potholes than in previous years.

Despite that, an educator at the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) said potholes are out there and so is the threat they pose to vehicle health.

"Just [be] on alert. They can pop up anywhere," said Ryan Lemont, manager of Driver Education at AMA. "Scanning the road ahead 12 to 15 seconds, that will give you the best opportunity to point out some of those obstacles and then avoid them if you can."

Leaving lots of room between cars helps drivers spot holes in time to slow down, which Lemont said is a good idea when it's not possible to change lanes safely to avoid the obstacle.

"First of all, don't try to do any abrupt swerving," he added. "Try to stay in your lane and really just slow down.

"If you are going to drive onto the pothole, effectively just slow down [and] mitigate the damage by taking your foot off the brake."

Hitting the brake through a pothole loads the front suspension with the weight of the vehicle, Lemont said, so drivers should keep their foot off the brake to balance out the weight before cruising over a crater.

"That will give the suspension a little more travel time to absorb that blow as you're going across the pothole," he added.

Tires and suspension are the most likely parts to be damaged by a rough drop into a deep hole, Lemont said, but even smaller bumps can cause damage over time.

"So that one time you hit the pothole will be OK, but over time that cumulative effect, that can result in affecting the vehicle's suspension, steering parts, even the shock absorbers too," he said.

The City of Edmonton did not offer any statistics on potholes so far in 2023, but said more information will be released next week.

In a statement, officials said "crews have been out all winter proactively filling potholes," but did not offer any additional information on potholes so far in 2023.

You can report a pothole to the City of Edmonton here or through the 311 app.

If a vehicle has been damaged by a pothole, eligible drivers can claim the damage. More information on criteria and how to make a claim can be found here.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach