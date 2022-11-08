'They can use all the help they can get': Local Ukrainian performers ramp up efforts to send aid to Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine moves into its ninth month and the reality of winter approaches for its residents, Saskatchewan performers are hoping to help get aid to those fighting the war on the ground.

“People are still involved in this war. There are bombs being dropped. It’s going to get colder in Ukraine. Power is being shut off. They can use all the help they can get," Sebastian Gardulski with the Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet Ensemble told CTV News. "If Ukrainian dancers and singers aren’t going to do it, who else will?"

The Saskatoon Ukrainian Canadian Congress has gathered three provincial dance groups and the Lastiwka Ukrainian Orthodox Choir and Orchestra from Saskatoon for a benefit concert this Saturday.

Kelsee Douglas is a dancer with the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble (PFE) and one of the organizers of the event and says her group joins The Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet Ensemble from Saskatoon and Zabutnyy Dance Company from Regina in a rarely seen dance collaborative finale of the show in the Hopak, Ukraine’s national dance.

“I’ve been dancing with PFE for 10 years now and I’ve never done anything like this before. So it’s not only the excitement of being able to share the stage, which we often do but actually putting on a performance and stepping on stage together is a one-of-a-kind experience and I’m very honoured to be part of that,” Douglas told CTV News.

A total of about 100 performers will take the stage at TCU in Saskatoon during the event, all hoping to assist in getting aid to the front lines.

“Some dancers don’t necessarily have direct connections, but we’re all part of the same community and we all feel affected by this so the fact that we can do something like this and put a concert together to help send money over there is a good thing,” Gardulski said.

Proceeds from the concert will go to three charities that provide humanitarian aid to soldiers and civilians fighting in Ukraine. Stream of Hopes is a Saskatoon-based charity started in 2015 to help orphans in Ukraine by sending aid.

The second charity is Ukrainian Patriot which started as a result of the recent war with Russia and works with founder Lana Niland who is originally from Saskatoon and now lives in Kyiv. Niland facilitates the delivery of aid to the front lines with the help of funds raised globally by her inspired followers.

The third charity is The Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine. This group consists mainly of volunteers with minimal military training.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://tcutickets.ca/Online/article/unitedforukraine