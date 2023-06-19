'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary

Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha’i women in Iran.

On June 18, 1983, in Shiraz, Iran, 10 women aged between 17 and 57 were publically hanged for practicing Baha’i.

Two of the 10 women killed that day were Vancouver resident Nahid Mazloun's mother, Ezzat-Janami Eshraghi, and sister, Roya.

Her father Enayatullah was executed two days prior.

"It’s a gap that lives in your life, a gap that you have to live with," said Mazloun.

Mazloun was forced to navigate life without her parents and younger sister.

According to the Baha’i Community of Vancouver, the ten names of the women executed were:

• Mona mahmoudnejad, 17

• Roya Eshraghi, 23

• Simin Saberi, 24

• Shahin (Shirin) Dalvand, 25

• Akhtar Sabet, 25

• Mahshid Niroumand, 28

• Zarrin Moghimi-Abyaneh, 29

• Tahereh Arjomandi Siyavashi, 30

• Nosrat Ghufrani Yaldaie, 46.

• Ezzat-Janami Eshraghi, 57

"They never had a lawyer to defend them. They had never been to a court of law. It was the Islamic court, and the only option that they had was either recant your faith or face execution," said Mazloun.

"They chose death and not to give in to cruelty or to lie about what their faith was."

The Baha’i Community of Vancouver describes their faith as an independent religion that was founded in Persia in 1844.

The group says the faith's central theme is that humanity is one family and global unity.

Shohreh Rahmatian, a liaison with the Vancouver group, has devoted her time to shining a light on the Baha'i people and their persecution in Iran.

She says the stance of the 10 women killed four decades ago has inspired human rights groups around the world.

"The approach that the Baha’i community has is not violent or towards negativity, just finding means and ways to build connections with the people of the country and be of service to the community," said Rahmatian.

This includes pushing for equality for all men and women in Iran, regardless of religion.

Rahmatian says in 2023, the lives of the 10 women live on, and the anniversary is an opportunity to once again be their voice for change.