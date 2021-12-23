'They continue to save my life': Canadian Blood Services in need of blood donors

There is a need for blood, plasma, and stem cell donors this holiday season, according to Canadian Blood Services.

Donors are needed year-round but even more during the holidays.

"The fact is that one in two Canadians are going to need blood or blood products at some point in their life,” Aaron Barlow, territory manager, said. "People are preparing for the holidays and donating blood is just not a top-of-mind thing and we need to fill every available appointment,” Barlow said.

Lifeline labs in Regina has over 350 open appointments before Jan. 4.

"Without those appointments being met we can see some impact to Canadian patients in what we need to collect for blood and blood products,” Barlow said.

Carly Kreklewich was 16-years-old and needed a blood donation to survive. She now relies on infusions of a plasma-based product called immunoglobulin to treat her condition.

"I got four units of blood transfusions and one platelet transfusion that ultimately led to my diagnosis of immune thrombocytopenia which just means my body likes to destroy my platelets,” Kreklewich said.

She is grateful for the donors and doctors who saved her life.

"Canada Lifeline saved my life entirely and they continue to just save my life every day,” Kreklewich said.

Now Kreklewich works as a volunteer and nurse helping people donate blood.

"I am just so thankful that they come in and they are taking the time out of their day just to help people and they could have very well been the one that helped me,” Kreklewich said.