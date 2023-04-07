'They did a lot of research': Edmonton students create sustainable lip balm as school project

Students at Lillian Osborne School in Edmonton are celebrating the success of their very own business.

The students created Curae, which manufactures sustainable lip balm, as part of the Junior Achievement program.

After learning that 18 million tons of coffee grounds wind up in landfills around the world every year, the students decided to use coffee grounds in the manufacturing of their lip balm.

"We want to reduce that waste, so that’s why we’ve been repurposing coffee grounds inside our lip balms by infusing our coconut oil with the coffee grounds," said Curae president Michelle.

"It tastes a bit like coffee. It tastes a lot like brownies actually, which is really tasty."

Michelle says the lip balm is made from only three ingredients, coffee-infused coconut oil, cocoa butter, and beeswax.

The lip balm also comes with seeds under the label for customers to plant.

She added the company's name came from the student's goal for the project.

"Curae means to care, which is the whole basis behind our company. We want to care about our customers, we care about the world."

Educator Hinson Chan is one of the supervisors of the project.

"They did a lot of research and it’s proven that it works quite well, so I’m really impressed, honestly," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"Coffee is a common product that a lot of people use, so it’s definitely got its appeal."

Because Curae is designed as a school project and not a long-term business, Michelle says sales will wrap up April 10.

"Which means if you want the lipbalm you have to get them very soon!" she said.

The lip balms are available for purchase online.

So far they've sold more than 270 lip balms.

Students will donate 10 per cent of profits to PlantForever, a local organziation that plants trees in Edmonton.

They'll also be applying for Junior Achievement's Company of the Year award.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune.