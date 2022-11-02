'They did all the work': Saskatoon high school students collect over 18,000 pounds of food bank donations
Students at a Saskatoon high school collected over 18,000 pounds of food for the local food bank.
The collection was part of the Halloweening for Hunger project that students have been running for several years.
Teacher Brennan Uhyn said they were proud of the kids.
“They stepped up again this year and did a fantastic job,” he told CTV News.
“They did all the work.”
The total weight of the collections was 18,700 pounds.
Over the last 16 years, students at St. Joseph have collected over 160,000 pounds with other schools contributing to the collection.
As part of this year’s campaign, Bishop James Mahoney school collected food in the parking lot of The Centre mall on October 29.
The project is run by St. Joseph’s social justice group, which has about 30 kids but anybody at the school can volunteer to help, Uhyn said.
-
Several youths sent to hospital after consuming suspected drugs, police sayWaterloo regional police are investigating reports of youths experiencing symptoms like laboured breathing and drowsiness after consuming suspected drugs in Waterloo.
-
Sex assault lawsuit survives Laurentian’s insolvency processA woman suing Laurentian University for $5 million for allegations of sexual assault in the 1970s can continue her case despite the school’s insolvency process.
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before banFor Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.
-
Who is out and who is in: Mayor Gillingham announces his inner circleWinnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
94 per cent of Ottawa child care centres register for $10-a-day programThe city of Ottawa says 94 per cent of licensed child care service providers have signed on to the $10-a-day child care program, providing financial relief to the parents of 21,000 children.
-
Easter Seals Telethon set to run Nov. 5 in WindsorThe 40th Annual Easter Seals Telethon is all set to go this Saturday in Windsor.
-
Christmas parade debate heats up again in Cape Breton Regional MunicipalityIt's been a long time coming, but Christmas floats led by Santa Claus will make their way through the streets of North Sydney, N.S., again this year. Over the last two years, no parade was held in the community because of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Police release image of teen boy suspected in fatal shooting on Toronto school groundsToronto Police Service has released images of a teen boy who allegedly shot two other teenagers, killing one, in front of a public school Monday afternoon.
-
$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin week of Nov. 14: provinceThe distribution of $500 affordability cheques from the Saskatchewan government will begin the week of Nov. 14, the province said in a news release.