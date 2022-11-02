'They did all the work': Saskatoon high school students collect over 18,000 pounds of food bank donations

Students at a Saskatoon high school collected over 18,000 pounds of food for the local food bank.

The collection was part of the Halloweening for Hunger project that students have been running for several years.

Teacher Brennan Uhyn said they were proud of the kids.

“They stepped up again this year and did a fantastic job,” he told CTV News.

“They did all the work.”

The total weight of the collections was 18,700 pounds.

Over the last 16 years, students at St. Joseph have collected over 160,000 pounds with other schools contributing to the collection.

As part of this year’s campaign, Bishop James Mahoney school collected food in the parking lot of The Centre mall on October 29.

The project is run by St. Joseph’s social justice group, which has about 30 kids but anybody at the school can volunteer to help, Uhyn said.