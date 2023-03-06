'They got the wrong home': Homeowner shaken after multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. house

A homeowner in Plattsville, Ont. says he has no idea why his house was targeted in an early Monday morning shooting.

The homeowner, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, told CTV News four people were inside the home and sleeping when the shots were fired.

He said no one heard the shots at the time, and the evidence of the gunshots was found the next morning when he found damage to vehicles and garage doors.

He said surveillance images show two people in a pickup truck approaching the home. In the video, one person exits the vehicle, fires shots, gets back in and speeds off, according to the homeowner.

The homeowner said he hopes whoever is responsible for this is found, adding "they got the wrong home.”

On Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said initial reports indicated that unknown individuals attended the address on Fennel Street at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Monday and fired multiple rounds at the home.

No one was injured from the shooting, OPP said.

Forensics investigators were called in and spent Monday collecting and processing evidence.

There are no concerns for public safety at this time, OPP said.

‘IT MAKES YOU A LITTLE NERVOUS’

Cheryl Lavelle, a neighbour, said she was awake at the time and heard five really loud bangs and then a car drive away.

“I thought it sounds like gunshots, but this is Plattsville, so who would shot in Plattsville?” Lavelle said.

She said she went back to sleep and didn’t think anything of it until she saw police the next day.

“I don’t know anything about what happened. I don’t know why anyone would do that, why anyone would target them,” Lavelle said.

Adding: “I was shocked. Things like that don’t happen around here.”

Lavelle said she texted her son saying she thinks she heard gunshots, but her son dismissed it saying "you couldn’t have heard gunshots.”

“It makes you a little nervous, especially in this town where nothing really happens. You wonder why they would target him,” she added. “I certainly hope they do find whoever did it and why.”

Another resident said the community is very caring, and this incident is alarming.

“It's a close community, and it's very caring, people care for each other, people help each other, people are very friendly here, so just to know someone up the street was shot at, is alarming,” Tracey Geerlinks, who lives nearby said.

Geerlinks noted that this is typically a very safe community

“There's children around all the time, young families, walking dogs, and children, and it's just a very safe, comfortable place to be,” Geerlinks said.

Oxford OPP are asking anyone in the area to check surveillance, dash-cams or door-cams for footage that may help with this investigation.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Oxford OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.