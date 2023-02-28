'They have to heal': Health and Wellness Centre focused on cultural, holistic methods opens on Muskowekwan First Nation

An Indigenous-led and operated project has been unveiled by members of Muskowekwan First Nation, focused on healing its community members through a cultural approach.

“The Centre,” was officially welcomed to the community Tuesday with a grand opening and tour open to the public.

The facility currently includes four log dwellings, which have rooms for youth and family to heal together, rather than apart.

Once completed, the facility expects to feature 12 dwellings, including an additional healing facility at the on-reserve location.

Muskowekwan councillor Cynthia Desjarlias, one of the leaders of the project, said the dwellings were created to incorporate healing aspects.

“The ground, the wood, the Earth … that’s how the concept came,” she told CTV News.

“We hope [we] can help at least a couple families. Our ultimate goal is to help everyone … I know it’s a hard thing to do to help everyone to be successful, but we will do our best.”

The facility will come loaded with supports, and is the first of a four-phase project.

Desjarlais said struggles from the community include issues with addictions, and intergenerational traumas linked to its former residential school, still standing on the reserve.

As a former attendee of both Muskowekwan Indian Residential School and the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School in Lebret, Desjarlais said intergenerational trauma widespread in the community.

“It’s a long healing process, and this is the way we were advised by our community members [to implement the project],” she said. “To create that safe healing space for our membership.”

Here’s a look at the outside of the four cabin dwellings, an additional eight buildings are expected to be built in the future



Each dwelling comes complete with multiple bedrooms, so families can heal together rather than apart pic.twitter.com/smpVDvH90Q

During his speech at the Muskowekwan school during Tuesday’s opening ceremonies, Chief Jamie Wolfe said community members need to return to their culture.

He said a healing and wellness facility such as the one which just opened up will allow for a healthier community, and could act as an example for other Indigenous nations throughout Canada.

“Each individual who crosses our path … they have to heal,” he said.

“Now, it’s time to put [the wellness centre] to work. When we implement culture into this organization, it shouldn’t be just when they’re here — it has to be life-long.”

Chief Wolfe added that moving forward, the price tag of projects such as The Centre are almost irrelevant, as the importance of the facility outweighs any cost.

“We’re dealing with peoples lives … For this, it shouldn’t be about the money. It’s about what they’re going to take away from it — life experiences, land based teachings, and also, finding your cultural identity ... That’s priceless," he said.

"You can’t put a price on your culture."