Winnipeg restaurants looking to open a patio amid the pandemic this summer may have to pay a $500 fee – a surprise to some restaurant owners who are wondering if it is worth opening one at all.

The City of Winnipeg has implemented a $500 processing fee for restaurants looking to take part in the temporary summer patio program, which allows registered restaurants and tasting rooms to operate a patio space from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the city waived the fee – and restaurant owners are asking the city do it again.

"Government is saying support local, so they have to support local with their arms open," said Arun Goyal, the manager of Curry and Pint. "That is how we can survive."

Goyal said he opened a patio last year. He was among the approximately 60 restaurants that took part in the program in the summer of 2020.

This year, Goyal said he is worried as the restaurant's costs are adding up.

He said he is requesting the city waive the fee.

"This is really just a difficult addition for them to be able to do that safe serving for their patrons, to have that additional fee," said Meghan McIntosh, the operations coordinator for the Manitoba Restaurant and Food Services Association.

"It's no secret that the restaurant industry has been really impacted during COVID-19 and this just adds another difficult step for them."

McIntosh said if the fee is not waived completely, the association would like to see it deferred to the end of the patio season.

On Thursday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said typical patio fees could go as high as $2,300 for each restaurant.

"I think the public service worked within their delegated authority to do what they could," Bowman said. "I'm pleased that they did significantly discount the rate, but there may be some work that we are able to do as elected officials."

Restaurants may not have to wait long for that.

St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, the chair of the finance committee, said he plans to put forward a motion to waive the fee completely and refund any applicants that have already paid.

“Many restaurant owners are still struggling under the weight of health restrictions that have drastically reduced their ability to earn revenue,” Gillingham said in a news release on Thursday. “Waiving the summer patio fees expands on the business supports included in the 2021 budget that create jobs and strengthen our local economy.”