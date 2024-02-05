‘They help people’: James Smith Cree Nation artist comforts his community through paintings

A Vancouver-based artist is trying to help his community of James Smith Cree Nation from nearly 2,000 kilometres away.

Jerry Whitehead hopes to use his colourful artwork to comfort families during the inquest into the 11 deaths in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon.

“I just want to give them a feeling of recognition…hopefully give them a little bit of ease, make them feel a little better,” he said.

Whitehead said he often draws inspiration from his childhood in James Smith Cree Nation and that the September 2022 attacks hit close to home.

“It’s almost like losing your whole family in one shot, it affects everybody,” he said.

The inquest into Myles Sanderson’s violent killing of 11 people in James Smith and Weldon wrapped up on last week with a set of 29 recommendations.

Family members of those killed in the mass killings said they left the coroner’s inquest with hope in their hearts.

Whitehead has three paintings on display at the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort. His artwork caught the eye of dozens attending the inquest at the same venue.

He said the exhibit first opened last fall for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, but the City of Melfort asked him to keep it on display for the inquest.

“My paintings, they help people, let them know that I’m there for them,” he said.

This summer, Whitehead plans to unveil 10 paintings dedicated to the victims who died on the First Nation.

“If you put them all together, they all work together, it’s like they’re dancing with the northern lights,” he said.

